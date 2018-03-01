Jason Regan stands on the new service road near one of the signs indicating the speed will be 100km/h

Jason Regan stands on the new service road near one of the signs indicating the speed will be 100km/h Samantha Elley

JASON Regan has attended many vehicle crashes on the Pacific Highway and is concerned the new service road will not be any safer.

"My wife held the skull of a man together," he said.

He has been a resident on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater for the past 25 years, where he runs a wholesale nursery and horse stud, and has seen his fair share of horrible crashes on this stretch of road.

The stretch of road in question will replace the current Pacific Highway for the next two years.

Service road: The new service road between Woodburn and Broadwater

Now it is about to be replaced by the new service road, built by the Roads and Marine Services (RMS) for $40 million, to replace the old section of the Pacific Highway as the bypass is constructed over the next couple of years.

However, Mr Regan has concerns the new road won't address the issues of the old road and more tragedies will occur.

"I have seen people killed here and people run off the road," he said.

"When they said they were building a new service road I didn't realise it was so narrow until they put the guard rails up.

"They also didn't say the speed limit was going to be 100km/h and there is no shoulder for people who may break down.

"It is also a fatigue zone."

Another concern Mr Regan has is the fact there is no turning lane out the front of his property.

"I have up to 4-5 trucks and semis coming into the property a day," he said.

"And these trucks will need to stop traffic as they enter or leave the property."

According to Mr Regan when he checked the Austroads Guide to Road Design for property access he found a basic right-turn treament would be required for rural roads that "are used by heavy vehicle movements or when traffic volumes on the main road (are) greater than 3000 vehicles per day."

The RMS, in a statement to The Northern Star, said they had done extensive public consultation on the upgrade of the Pacific Highway.

"The new road and property access has been designed and built to Austroads Design Guidelines and national standards," an RMS spokeswoman said.

"A full safety audit will be carried out on the new road before it opens to traffic.

"A further safety audit will be carried out two weeks after it has opened to ensure the access is safe, with clear lines of sight and appropriate access."

Weather permitting the new service road will be opened tonight.