Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMIC: Chris Lilley is filming a new show for Netflix.
COMIC: Chris Lilley is filming a new show for Netflix.
News

Could Mur'bah be back on screen in new Chris Lilley comedy?

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Apr 2018 4:13 PM

RUMOURS are flying around the Tweed Shire that controversial Australian comedian Chris Lilley is in town filming his latest series for Netflix.

Social media was ablaze last week with people questioning whether Lilley, who is famous for his mockumentary series Jonah from Tonga and Ja'mie: Private School Girl, was responsible for a sign that read "Mr Dick" spotted hanging over the Hutchinson Tiles building in Murwillumbah.

While Tweed Shire Council wouldn't confirm whether Lilley was involved in the filming, two temporary film licence agreements were issued for the filming of a television series title Aardvark at two locations in Tweed Heads from March 9-16 and at one location in Murwillumbah from March 23-April 13.

 

Chris Lilley in a scene from the TV series Ja'mie: Private School Girl. Supplied by ABC TV publicity website. Please credit photo to Ben Timony.
Chris Lilley in a scene from the TV series Ja'mie: Private School Girl. Supplied by ABC TV publicity website. Please credit photo to Ben Timony. BEN TIMONY

The 10-episode comedy series, which is yet to be given an official title, began filming last month and will continue through to June and is expected to give the local economy a $6.35 million boost.

Lilley has been spotted on the Gold Coast as filming continues.

His new project with Netflix is part of the Queensland Government's $50 million production attraction strategy.

Tweed Daily News has contacted WP Productions Pty Ltd, the production company listed on the temporary filming licence agreement, for comment.

chris lilley tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Vegetarian campground subject of meaty debate

    Vegetarian campground subject of meaty debate

    Property A YOGA development has been the subject of controversy, with some in the community opposing its construction.

    Casino farewells 'larrikin' rescue squad captain

    Casino farewells 'larrikin' rescue squad captain

    Community Brian Boyd will be remembered for his selflessness

    Norco: My ice cream rules

    Norco: My ice cream rules

    Business My Kitchen Rules gelato was made by Norco and sold by Coles stores.

    99% of shark net by-catch non-targeted species

    99% of shark net by-catch non-targeted species

    Environment March figures for nets reveal 10 deaths of non-targeted species

    Local Partners