Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Could eating a hot cross bun and driving get you arrested?

Alexia Purcell
by
6th Jan 2019 8:25 PM

A TRUCKIE is warning others to be careful before they eat a hot cross bun and drive.

In a video posted on Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones demonstrates how one bite of a hot cross bun can apparently impact your blood alcohol level using a breathalyzer.

Holding a hot cross bun on a paper plate in one hand and the breathalyzer in the other, Ms Jones says: "So, this morning we found out something interesting for all you guys and girls that are going to eat hot cross buns for breakfast or for smoko.

"If you're driving a truck be really careful. 

"I'm going to blow and show you something."

Ms Jones then blows into the breathalyzer, showing in the video, a result of 0.000 BAC.

"Zeros. One mouthful of a hot cross bun..."

She takes a bite of the Easter treat and after chewing and swallowing, uses the breathalyzer again.

Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones
Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. | Facebook

The breathalyzer is shown to return a blood alcohol reading of 0.018.

"So, be really careful this Easter," Ms Jones says.

The video has gone viral with 1.6 million views, 58,500 shares and 9,100 comments.

Some of the commenters pointed out other foods can have this effect while others called the results "bollocks".

The WA Police Force's Media Unit was contacted for comment.

arrested blood alcohol level editors picks hot cross buns police video
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

    premium_icon Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

    Music He has been played music since the age of 13, with bands The Hard Ons and Nunchukka Superfly.

    Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

    premium_icon Beastly spell that just needs to be broken

    Art & Theatre Ballina Players' Beauty and the Beast opens this week

    Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    premium_icon Nashville sends its young bright stars to sing for us

    Whats On Four young artists based on Nashville are touring Australia

    'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    premium_icon 'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

    Environment Residents are being asked to participate in a "landmark" survey

    Local Partners