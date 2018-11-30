Summerland Way rollover had the right conditions for catastrophe

IT was a sobering wakeup call for one driver after rolling their truck on the Summerland Way this morning.

Shortly after 6:30am this morning the three-tonne Pantech truck heading northbound through Gurranang lost control and came to rest on a bend on the Summerland Way.

"They were very lucky no one was coming the other way otherwise this could easily have been a fatal," Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Chris Rumpf said.

"It was also lucky no one was coming that way for a while because it was in such a dangerous spot."

It is understood the incident was fatigue related.

"The driver and passenger hadn't long been in the country and had driven up from Sydney last night," Mr Rumpf said.

"It looks like the wheels have dropped off the side of the road and the driver has overcorrected causing them to lose control."

It is understood both driver and passenger were not injured in the rollover, however Mr Rumpf said a Hazmat crew were called to clean up approximately 30 litres of diesel which had leaked as a result on the truck resting on its side.