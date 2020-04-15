Menu
Blueberry picking season is in June. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD
News

Could blueberry pickers bring the virus with them?

Susanna Freymark
15th Apr 2020 9:43 AM
BLUEBERRY pickers will be needed in June at Tabulam’s Mountain Blue farm.

With concerns about backpackers bringing coronavirus (COVID-19) to the area, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland gave assurances that measures were being put in place to protect residents.

“The blueberry farm is working out the details with council staff, police, state government and other stakeholders,” Ms Mulholland said.

This issue was raised at the weekly meeting with mayors and general managers across the region, as well as senior police, Janelle Saffin MP and Kevin Hogan MP.

“I have been assured that at present, several options around testing workers for the coronavirus are being explored to ensure the ongoing safety of our communities,” Ms Mulholland said.

“Australia’s borders have been closed. However, it has been acknowledged that many workers may be itinerant or already in the country so testing measures will be put in place.”

Housing the pickers is also of concern.

A Mountain Blue spokesman said they would continue to observe government guidelines and restrictions in our harvest planning.

“Our harvest workers keep our business going, which keeps many locals employed year round, so it is our aim to keep our business open if it is safe to do so,” the spokesman said.

“We understand the thought of an influx of people coming into the area is concerning and we will be putting out information in local publications in the coming weeks but also encourage any questions or comments be put forward at any time.”

COVID-19 is new territory for everyone and Ms Mulholland said the safety of the community came first.

