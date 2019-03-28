Could Ballina become a 'dementia friendly' town?

A Ballina Shire Councillor wants to look into how the town can become a "dementia friendly” community.

BALLINA Shire Council may consider ways in which it can make the region more dementia-friendly.

Councillor Sharon Cadwallader will raise a notice of motion regarding the issue at this Thursday's council meeting.

"It was brought to my attention by a member of the public,” she said.

She said the matter had also been raised with her at a Seniors Week event.

"It was brought into focus then, as well, how important it is that communities are dementia-friendly,” she said.

Cr Cadwallader said she was also inspired by the town of Kiama, south of Sydney, which had joined the Dementia Australia dementia friendly communities initiative.

"I think we're generally pretty good (in Ballina) but I think there's more we can do,” she said.

"I think it's more of an education process.”

One example of a way businesses in "dementia friendly” communities had helped was having relationships with the families of dementia sufferers.

Cr Cadwallader said this could be as simple as being in touch with a family if a customer with dementia walked out of a newsagent but forgot to pay for their newspaper.

She hoped the region could become "more aware and supportive”.

"I'm not going to be prescriptive about what I think,” she said.

"I'd like to hear what the community thinks and get those ideas flowing.”

Cr Cadwallader's motion will call for a report on strategies and actions to allow Ballina to be defined as a dementia friendly community.