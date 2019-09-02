Cougars v Mustangs: standouts from Sunday's big game

ON A HIGH: Casino fullback Noah King takes another high ball in the NRRRL preliminary final.

Noah King, Casino

A brilliant game at fullback and was safe under the high ball all day.

King showed plenty of courage with his kick returns and repaid the faith with captain-coach Roy Bell moving him off the wing this season.

Bailey Crompton,

Murwillumbah

Spent some time in the sin-bin but made up for it with a mountain of carries and proved hard to bring down.

Still has his best years ahead of him and will only get better.

Hayden Pratt, Casino

Moved back to hooker in recent weeks and made numerous linebreaks and long-range efforts out of dummy half on Sunday.

Pratt never stopped tackling and has emerged as one of the main leaders in the Cougars forward pack.

Jonty Van Der Scheur,

Murwillumbah

Injuries have slowed him down in recent years and he now plays a more direct game in the middle at front row.

He copped a head knock early in the preliminary final but kept chewing up the metres with his carries.

Trevor Bolt, Casino

He was always going to be the game breaker for Casino and he tried just about every trick shot he had at the weekend.

Bolt played through the pain barrier and even while he was struggling he managed to pick up a ball from dummy half, scoring a try to give his side a 10-0 lead in the second half.

Toby McIntosh,

Murwillumbah

Stepped up in this game and scored a crucial try to put his side in front after they squared things up at 10-all with 20 minutes to go.

He always threatened on last tackle and the Cougars defensive line had to work overtime to contain him.