Cougars' package deal in NRRRL

Theo Hippi while playing for Northern United in 2016 against the Bombers at Crozier Field in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Theo Hippi while playing for Northern United in 2016 against the Bombers at Crozier Field in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

CASINO recruits Theo Hippi and David Jacky arrived as a package deal at the Cougars in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Hippi looked set to rejoin Northern United after spending time with the South Sydney Under-20s in the National Youth Competition last year.

Elsewhere, Jacky left Marist Brothers at the end of last season and look- ed destined to play on the Gold Coast.

He will line up against his former club tomorrow when Casino hosts Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Jacky adds a touch of class at fullback while Hippi is a strong ball-runner who can blow a game wide open with his carries in the second row.

"Theo is a very handy pick-up for us and he wouldn't have come here if it wasn't for David Jacky,” club president Geoff Scofield said.

"They have a good relationship and they were originally travelling together up the coast to play.

"We were fortunate to get both of them and it's good to have players of that calibre in a young side.”

The Cougars have the makings of a decent side with halfback Trevor Bolt coming across from Evans Head while hooker Chad Taylor has taken over the captaincy.

Taylor plays well above his weight each week while front-rower Nick Morrissey and lock Hayden Pratt will only get better.

The Cougars had a high turnover of players this season but look to have most positions covered after a 34-26 win over Byron Bay last weekend.

"We went into the season a bit under-done without many trial games so it might take a few weeks before we really start firing,” Scofield said.

Brothers have been the form team in the opening two weeks and halfback Evan Hickling and second-rower Santana Palmer have been valuable additions.

Hickling last played NRRRL at the Cougars in 2016 before missing last season and will be the key with lock Jack Durheim out for two months following thumb surgery this week.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games tomorrow:

Murwillumbah plays Mullumbimby for the Grant Cook memorial trophy at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Ballina will take on Kyogle at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Cudgen host Northern United at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Lower Clarence is up against Evans Head at Yamba

Today, Byron Bay will be chasing its first win of the season against the Tweed Coast Raiders at Byron Bay. Kick-off is 3.45pm.