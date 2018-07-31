Cougars keep on clawing in NRRRL

NRRRL: Casino hooker Chad Taylor has done a great job as captain at the Cougars in NRRRL this season.

NRRRL: Casino hooker Chad Taylor has done a great job as captain at the Cougars in NRRRL this season. Brian Olive

A REBUILDING year at Casino has seen the Cougars miss the semi-finals for the first time since 2015 in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Cougars are currently seventh on the ladder but would not have been out of place if they snuck into the finals.

They lost most of their team from last season and have been gutsy to the end after forcing an 18-all draw against premiership contenders Mullumbimby on Sunday.

Tweed teams Cudgen, Murwillumbah and Tweed Coast Raiders will play semi-finals along with Ballina and Mullumbimby later this month.

"It's not easy with the Tweed teams and we've competed really well with them coming from a smaller town,” Casino coach Brett Loy said. "We haven't had the biggest forward pack this season and the next couple of years will be good for us with a young side. We lost about 30 blokes all up from last season but for reserve grade to be running second and first grade just missing out on finals, we're doing pretty well.”

The Cougars recruited well this season with fullback David Jacky, halfback Trevor Bolt and second-rower Theo Hippi joining the club.

Bolt had big shoes to fill and excelled replacing Roy Bell and Tahne Robinson in the halves.

Hooker Chad Taylor and lock Hayden Pratt emerged as leaders in the team while teenage front-rower Nick Morrissey is now an established first grader.

Taylor was captain this season while Morrissey looks set to play at a higher level in Sydney next year.

Second-rower Michael Schipp looks to have plenty of potential along with winger Noah King.

"They could have still played Under-18s this season but they've spent all year with first grade,” Loy said.

"Nick has already played three years of first grade and he's going to be a great player.

"Chad broke his wrist a few weeks ago and he's been a big loss for us at the back end.

"He stepped up into the leadership role this season and not having him there certainly hurts.”

Ladder

Tweed Coast 29

Cudgen 25

Ballina 24

Mullumbimby 24

Murwillumbah 22

Marist Brothers 19

Casino 17

Kyogle 8

Evans Head 8

Lower Clarence 6

Byron Bay 6

Northern United 2