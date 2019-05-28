Cougars have the claws out in NRRRL

NRRRL: Kyogle second-rower Lachlan Crawter takes the ball forward against Casino in NRRRL Sunday.

CASINO has set itself up for a run towards the semi-finals after a 34-18 win over arch-rivals Kyogle in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Both have been two of the better performing teams this season with the Cougars now equal on 14 points with competition leaders Ballina.

They will get a home game against Ballina on June 30 and have another big game against defending premiers Tweed Coast at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, this weekend.

A hat-trick to second-rower Theo Hippi was the highlight against a Kyogle team who are proving worthy finals contenders.

Hippi has been playing exceptionally well and was rewarded early in the game when he was on the spot to field a Roy Bell kick and dive over.

On the stroke of half- time he charged through the defence from a penalty tap to cross and give the Cougars a 24-4 lead.

Another try in the second half gave his side a 34-8 lead before late tries to the Turkeys

Earlier the Cougars had been ruthless in attack and defence, allowing them to kick clear.

The forwards took the ball up hard all game, while the Bell and Trevor Bolt halves combination steered the backline.

Centre Tom McGrady, winger Eddie O'Connor and front-rower Deon Bianchetti played well for Kyogle.

In other weekend games, Marist Brothers had a 30-20 win over Northern United at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Sunday.

Ballina defeated Byron Bay 30-6 at Kingsford Smith Park.