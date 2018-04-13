Cougars get the call up for rep team

CALL UP: Casino Cougars lock Hayden Pratt has been named in the Northern Rivers Under-23 squad.

CALL UP: Casino Cougars lock Hayden Pratt has been named in the Northern Rivers Under-23 squad. Brian Olive

CASINO rugby league trio Nick Morrissey, Chad Taylor and Hayden Pratt have been included in the Northern Rivers train-on squad for the NSW Country Championships.

They are among several new faces in the team that could make the final 18 in the under-23 competition.

The representative format changed last season with the main competition now restricted to the best young players in the region under 23 years of age.

Taylor has been a fierce competitor at the Cougars for the past few seasons and has taken over the captaincy in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this year.

Morrissey will be one to watch in the forward pack while Pratt is a versatile lock who can also fill in at hooker.

Northern Rivers could have a handy side if all players in the initial squad selected are available next month.

Ballina second-rower Anthony Colman is an obvious choice as captain while 2017 NRRRL Player of the Year Caleb Ziebell is still eligible to play.

Both have played at open level in the past and should be knocking on the door of NSW Country selection after standout performances last year.

New Byron Bay recruits Tye Barry and Shaun Hinton have been named with both products of the Gold Coast Titans Under-20s system.

Second-rower Eden Syme has returned to Mullumbimby this season and the second-rower could be a big addition to the side.

Players that were part of the team that are back again include Kyogle duo Marty Ferguson and Lachlan Crawter along with Marist Brothers forwards Jake Hoban, Kyle Kennedy and Lochie Perren.

The first training session is at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, at 9am tomorrow, with the first game at Crozier Field, Lismore, on May 5.