Cougars build a home ground fortress in NRRRL

CASINO kept its unbeaten run at home intact with a hard-fought 14-12 win over Cudgen in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, on Sunday.

The Cougars are the only team who has not lost at home this season and look certain to play semi-finals after missing out last year.

Ballina and Murwillumbah will also be hard to run down while five other teams are still in the mix to play finals.

It was a big win for Casino after Cudgen defeated competition leaders Ballina the previous week and were starting to look like one of the form teams of the competition.

Play see-sawed up and down the field for the first 35 minutes before former Cougars player Tim James opened the scoring, crossing out wide for Cudgen.

With the conversion, the Hornets took a 6-0 lead into half time. The Cougars responded 11 minutes into the second half when David Jacky followed a Trevor Bolt kick to cross near the posts.

Shortly after, a smart penalty goal to captain-coach Roy Bell saw the Cougars take the lead.

With 20 minutes to go, a set move gave prop Nic Morrissey the opportunity to charge over near the posts, giving the Cougars an eight point advantage.

Cudgen answered with a converted try of its own to set up a torrid finish, but Cougars held on bravely to take the two competition points.

Second-rower Michael Schipp was the Cougars players' player with some strong runs and solid defence, while Bell and lock Hayden Pratt were also strong.

LADDER

Ballina 18

Murwillumbah 18

Casino 18

Tweed Coast 14

Kyogle 14

Cudgen 11

Byron Bay 11

Northern United 10

Mullumbimby 8

Marist Brothers 8

Evans Head 2