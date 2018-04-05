Costigan calls 'stuff up' on Comm Games neighbour reference

Jason Costigan lashes out at Commonwealth Games for recognising New Zealand over PNG.

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has lashed out at the Commonwealth Games, dubbing a certain moment as a "stuff up”.

The former rugby league broadcaster, took to social media last night while watching the opening ceremony and wasn't happy an announcer said New Zealand was our closest neighbour.

"Talk about a stuff up!” he wrote.

"That is not only incorrect but absolutely insulting...”

Mr Costigan said "how rude for the stadium announcer at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games to invite the crowd to welcome "our closest neighbours”..... New Zealand”.

He attacked the recognition to New Zealand by stating it was "insulting to our dear friends from Papa New Guinea”.

In fact, he said, they are our closest neighbours and with whom we have shared a special bond since WWII, when the famous Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels courageously helped our wounded Diggers in the jungles of Kokoda and the Owen Stanley Ranges.

"As I said, absolutely insulting! I offer my most sincere apologies to the good and proud people of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

"And the strong PNG community in North Queensland, including former PNG Kumuls captain Nev Costigan.”