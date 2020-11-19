Scholarship awarded in memory of much loved council worker

CORY JAMES HONOURED: Cory James was a member of LLC's roads crew who died suddenly in October 2019. On November 18, 2020, his mother Jenny Smith and aunty Yvette Smith together with Council's Acting General Manager Peter Jeuken, unveiled the new work shirt created in Cory's memory.

A TALENTED indigenous man who wanted to to promote his culture and heritage within the community has been honoured with a scholarship and work shirt.

On Wednesday, Lismore City Council acting general manager Peter Jeuken in the presence of Mr James' mother Jenny Smith and aunty Yvette Smith, unveiled council's new indigenous work shirt in memory of their son and nephew.

Mr Jeuken also announced Malcolm Saunderson as the inaugural recipient of the Cory James Memorial Scholarship.

"Council is honoured to announce Malcolm Saunderson from our parks team as the inaugural recipient of the Cory James Memorial Scholarship," he said.

"We are also happy to unveil council's new work shirts, which are inspired by and based on designs by Cory."

He said Mr James was a member of council's road crews, who died suddenly in October of last year.

The Bundjalung/Yaegl man was sorely missed by his family and council colleagues, who formed a moving guard of honour at this funeral wearing black armbands.

The workshirt was something Mr James had envisioned to recognise council's indigenous staff and to promote indigenous culture and heritage within the community, but sadly, he died before his vision was realised.

To honour his memory, council has produced a shirt using Mr James original artwork which with a replica of designs he hand-painted on a surfboard, reflecting his ancestral dreaming path, featuring three circles representing the three islands where his ancestors are from - Ullagundai Island, Cabbage Tree Island and Stradbroke Island - as well as his handprint and signature.

There are also symbols that represent people gathering around a campfire and the connection between groups in his grandfather's country in Lismore, while his mother hand-painted a snake - his family's ancestral totem - to complete the design.

Mr Jeuken said the new indigenous work shirt and scholarship were a fitting way for council to pay tribute to a young man who was known for his hard work and passion for improving opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"We hope this scholarship encourages other young indigenous employees to pursue education to become strong and respected young leaders like Cory," Mr Jeuken said.

The Cory James Memorial Scholarship provides $5000 annually to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander council employee who wishes to undertake further study to support their aspiration of developing a leadership role within council and the community.