Corrupt former magistrate jailed for at least a year

Disgraced former magistrate Bob Harrap and his three accomplices have been sentenced for corruption offences.

Disgraced former magistrate Bob Harrap and his three accomplices have been sentenced for corruption offences.

Corrupt former magistrate Bob Harrap has been jailed for at least a year, but this three accomplices were all spared jail time.

There were four accused in the case, which stemmed from an ICAC investigation, but Harrap was the instigator of the offending.

He lied about racking up speeding fines in an attempt to avoid a licence disqualification, and pressured his clerk and girlfriend to take the rap. He also engaged in corrupt conduct with a close friend, a lawyer who appeared in his court.

District Court Judge Paul Slattery said Harrap had exerted his power and influence over his friends and colleagues to do what he wanted out of self-interest, with no thought for their feelings nor his judicial oath.

Bob Harrap, 61, two counts of deceiving another to benefit himself and one count of conspiracy to abuse public office: Jailed for 18 months with a 12-month non-parole period.

Harrap's former clerk Melanie Jane Freeman, 46, deceiving another person for benefit: No conviction was recorded and she was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Harrap's partner, SA Police prosecutor Abigail Foulkes, 48, deceiving another person for benefit: A conviction was recorded and she was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond. Judge Slattery said she "never actually said to" to Harrap and "did nothing" to stop him committing a crime - instead she "blithely accepted it".

Harrap's trusted confidant, lawyer Catherine Jayne Moyse, 49, conspiracy to abuse public office: No conviction was recorded but she was fined $600.

Melanie Jane Freeman. Picture: Kelly Barnes.

Harrap pleaded guilty to corruption offences over his attempts to avoid demerits for speeding in his government-issued car.

Freeman, his former clerk, admitted handing over her driver's licence so Harrap could lie about who was driving, and said her then-boss "groomed" her to do so.

Foulkes, his partner, admitted assisting Harrap to deceive a court staffer as to who was driving his car on a different occasion.

Harrap also pleaded guilty to offences committed alongside Moyse - the daughter of infamous corrupt police officer Barry Moyse - involving the hearing of a case.

He asked the court for mercy, saying it would be "heartless" to jail him and that he'd needed to keep his licence for the sake of his youngest daughter, who has a disability.

Both prosecutors and Harrap's eldest daughter disputed that claim, however, calling it a "significant exaggeration" that proved jail was needed to "personally deter" him.

Catherine Jayne Moyse. Picture: Mark Brake.

Originally published as Corrupt former magistrate jailed for at least a year