Motive for murder found in Jeffrey’s death

WHEN a young scientist was found dead from a gunshot wound, police concluded he had accidentally shot himself. But the coroner who examined the man's death found a possible motive for murder.

Episode 4 of The Courier-Mail's explosive crime podcast, Dead Wrong, examines the findings of Coroner Trevor Anders into the death of aquaculturist Jeffrey Brooks at the Beenleigh Crayfish Farm south of Brisbane in 1996.

While the police investigation found that Jeffrey, 24, accidentally shot himself with an old shotgun as he yanked it, barrel first, from a small ute, Coroner Anders also heard evidence that the victim feared for his safety after threats from colleagues.

Jeffrey Brooks died in 1996.

This included testimony that he feared he would "cop a bullet'' from hostile colleagues who allegedly did not want him at the property.

The coroner said there had been a number of inconsistencies in evidence given by co-workers, and their movements at the time of the death had been corroborated only "to some extent''.

Due to the conflicting evidence, Coroner Anders delivered an open finding on Jeffrey's death, which left the door open for new evidence to be considered in the future.

Now family and friends, backed by revelations uncovered as part of an investigation by The Courier-Mail, are calling for the case to be reopened in a bid to find the truth.

Tune in to the latest Dead Wrong podcast by clicking on the player above. You can also download it from iTunes or your preferred podcast platform or visit couriermail.com.au/deadwrong