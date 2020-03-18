REVEALED: Plans for fever clinic at every local hospital

MORE clinics to cater for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases could pop up across the region, according to the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones.

Mr Jones said the Tweed clinic was established due to its proximity to an international airport and, like the Lismore clinic, its "bigger population centre".

"We have plans to pop up wherever we need to, every hospital has a plan for where to put a fever clinic," Mr Jones said.

New fever clinics will arise when more people with respiratory issues present to hospital.

An increase of 10 per cent is the trigger point, which hasn't been reached yet by hospitals in the region.

He said emergency departments have been under more pressure and urged residents to see their GP in non-urgent cases.

"Urgent cases are being admitted immediately, but those who are waiting may be waiting for longer," Mr Jones said.

"We haven't cancelled any elective surgery, but we are reviewing our caseload, and we may be bringing some surgeries forward, as we anticipate an increased demand on our system."

In some cases, it is taking several days to return test results however Mr Jones said he was pleased with the health district's turnover of test results.

"Positive cases aren't taking that long," Mr Jones said.

"We are able to notify these patients very quickly."

With 97,000 testing kits coming into Australia on Tuesday, Mr Jones said the Northern Rivers would receive its fair share of kits.

However, nationwide policy still states people should only be tested if they have symptoms and have been overseas or been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

"There's no disputing they are a finite resource, so it's important that we make use of these test kits with people who have higher needs," Mr Jones said.

He was unable to provide details on how many tests have been run in the health district.

"I can tell you that less than one per cent of tests are returning a positive result," Mr Jones said.

There are no plans to ramp up security measures at fever clinics, despite attacks on staff in other regions.

"We work with our unions, and if there's a need for more security, we will look at that," Mr Jones said.

"There are no reported cases of staff being threatened or abused here."