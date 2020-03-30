NO CASES: Coronavirus 'safe havens' on the Northern Rivers

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richmond Valley or Kyogle.

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richmond Valley or Kyogle.

A TOTAL of 33 people now have coronavirus in Northern NSW, and more than 2000 people have been tested, according to the latest figures from NSW Health.

But none of the positive results are in the Richmond Valley or Kyogle LGAs.

The health department is now breaking down the figures in to LGAs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tweed: 11

Clarence Valley: 7

Byron: 5

Ballina: 1-4

Lismore: 1-4.

There are also 1-4 cases in the Tenterfield LGA, which falls in the Hunter New England Local Health District.

So what measures are working to keep the residents of Richmond Valley and Kyogle safe?

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said numbers of people out and about across the region had dropped.

"Although the Richmond Valley has no confirmed cases, this is not the time for people to become complacent," he said.

"One of the best things residents can do is to continue to follow regular government messages, which include staying at home and only venturing out for essentials, such as work, caring for family members, friends and pets, seeking emergency services, obtaining medications, medical services and food, and donating blood.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our residents for their efforts thus far, and to encourage them to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to try and stay positive during this difficult time."

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was difficult to comment on why her LGA had no cases of coronavirus.

"My greatest concern is community resilience, not just in the Kyogle LGA but across the region which has been sorely tested by bushfire, drought and now coronavirus," she said.

"I think the combination of these economic, social and psychological impacts have yet to be determined."

Premier's update

In an update this morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian there had been a "marked difference" in people's behaviour in recent days.

She urged people to stay at home wherever possible.

"If you can work from home, work from home. If you can learn from home, learn from home," she said.

"If you are over 70 you shouldn't be leaving home at all.

"We're doing all we can to keep people safe... it's been a lot to absorb. We'll all adjust."

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said it was pleasing to see a stabilisation in case numbers, but people needed to remain cautious.

'Extremely disappointed'

Meanwhile, NSW Health official said they were "extremely disappointed" by the theft of vital medical protective equipment from health facilities.

"We would ask the community to support our frontline staff by respecting their need to protect themselves so they can care for others," they said in a statement.

"The NSW Government is working around the clock to ensure our health workers have access to appropriate protective equipment.

"Everyone can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, thorough hand washing, cough etiquette and staying home if they're unwell."