Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Politics

‘Coronavirus refugees’ fleeing to the NT from other states

by MADURA MCCORMACK, Political Reporter
1st Sep 2020 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are "absolutely" fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.

Mr Gunner, in one of his first press conferences since the election, said he'd been briefing his National Cabinet colleagues about "coronavirus refugees", or residents that are fleeing from interstate to live in the pandemic-free Territory.

"We're obviously talking to people as they come in to our Howard Springs (mandatory quarantine) facility," he said.

letterspromo

Mr Gunner, sharing an anecdote from polling day, said he had met a former Territory teacher who had returned.

She revealed, as she was praising the facilities at Howard Springs, that she was in fact a teacher in Victoria and since all teaching was happening online, she opted to move to the Territory since she'd be freer to move around and it would not impact her day-to-day work.

"So, sorry (Victorian Premier) Dan (Andrews), we're taking your Victorians," Mr Gunner said.

"This is a much better place to live.

"I gave her some laksa instructions and she's all over it, they're here to stay."

madura.mccormack@news.com.au

    

 

Originally published as 'Coronavirus refugees' fleeing to the NT from southern states

coronavirus northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POWER OUTAGE: Huge gum tree branch brings down powerlines

        Premium Content POWER OUTAGE: Huge gum tree branch brings down powerlines

        News ESSENTIAL Energy reported the outage just after 2.15pm today.

        'MIRACLE': How is New Italy surviving amid highway work?

        Premium Content 'MIRACLE': How is New Italy surviving amid highway work?

        News THE picturesque village survived bushfires, drought and the pandemic and is...

        Kidman’s luxurious eco paradise at $20,000-a-week

        Premium Content Kidman’s luxurious eco paradise at $20,000-a-week

        Property Multimillion-dollar, Spanish-style mansion is perfect for the family

        Robots are coming to a front lawn near you

        Premium Content Robots are coming to a front lawn near you

        News Reclaim your Sundays and let a robot do the hard yards in the yard