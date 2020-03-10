Coronavirus quells Neighbours anniversary celebration

Neighbours stars Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (both left) were due to appear in London for the Neighbours 35th anniversary celebration. Picture: Channel 10

Neighbours have cancelled 35th anniversary celebrations of the iconic soap in London this week as the coronavirus crisis tightens it's grip.

Ramsay St residents including Alan Fletcher, Jacqui Woodburne, Rob Mills, Annie Jones and Stephanie McIntosh were due to head to the UK for a special anniversary event at London's Adelphi Hotel.

But a spokesperson for Neighbours and Fremantle Media said the event had been cancelled due to fears of the virus getting worse.

Steph McIntosh was also due to appear in London for the anniversary.

"Due to the current coronavirus situation and cautions around international travel, cast who were flying in from Australia will no longer be visiting the UK for the Neighbours 35th Anniversary celebrations.

"Whilst this is obviously very disappointing, the wellbeing of all our cast and crew is our utmost priority."

Plans to film scenes with Erinsborough's Dr Karl (Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Woodburne) in Dublin, Ireland and the UK this week to feed into the show's 35th celebrations have also been scrapped at the eleventh hour because of coronavirus fears.

"Filming in Dublin with Alan and Jackie has therefore been cancelled for now, however we love our UK and Irish audience and will definitely be back in the future."

The live London Neighbours event at the Adelphi Hotel included a fan meet and greet, with plenty of hand shaking

It's understood Fremantle Media, which owns the rights to the iconic Melbourne soap, made the decision after a risk assessment on international travel due to the global impact of the coronavirus.

The Ramsay St celebration storyline's kick off this week with a much hyped, three deaths and five wedding plot to coincide with the 35th celebrations.