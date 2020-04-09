Menu
NO VISITORS: Byron Shire beaches are a good example of the lack of tourists in the area.
Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
9th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
MORE than 50 people in Northern NSW have come down with COVID-19.

In 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday at 8pm, two new cases brought the region’s total from 49 to 51.

This comes as NSW had just 39 confirmed cases over the same time period, bringing the state’s total to 2773.

Tweed and Byron local government areas hold the lion’s share of cases, with 14 people infected in each shire.

Next, there are eight patients from the Clarence Valley, seven from Ballina, six from Lismore, and between one and four in Richmond Valley and Tenterfield areas respectively.

On Tuesday night, two local patients were in hospital, including one who was in intensive care.

All Northern NSW Local Health District COVID-19 clinics will remain open over the Easter long weekend.

These are located at:

Byron Central Hospital – open 10am-4pm, The Tweed Hospital – open 10am-6pm, Lismore Base Hospital – open 10am-6pm and Grafton Base Hospital – open 10am-6pm.

Lismore Northern Star

