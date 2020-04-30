Coronavirus NSW: Everything you need to know today

NSW has recorded just two new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after more than 7300 tests were completed. It comes as the state prepares to ease social distancing restrictions from tomorrow.

In other news, easing restrictions on outdoor gatherings will be Premier Gladys Berejiklian's next focus in her bid to boost the economy while controlling the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile COVID-19 recovery rates mean there are few active cases across health districts in regional NSW, but officials are warning against complacency with the disease.

And a working holiday in Australia has turned into a nightmare for a backpacker couple who claim to be stranded in the Tweed due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.





A coronavirus cure could be in mass production sooner than expected with a breakthrough by Queensland scientists now meaning a vaccine could be available in months.

But we'll need that vaccine sooner rather than later with the news that COVID-19 could spread faster in winter.

One Australian state has been described as the "safest place in the world" after recording no new virus cases for the past week.

They're unproven cures for COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped a massive spike in attempts to buy drugs advocated by US President Donald Trump, new data has shown.

And a local pub has been shut down in England after police found drinkers "hiding in cupboards" during the coronavirus lockdown.





EDITOR'S PICKS

Major travel hub hopes to reopen by July

The isolation lessons worth taking back into normal life

Hospital emergency departments 'deserted'

