Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Claire Gould
by
21st Apr 2020 11:45 AM

 

 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed students across NSW will return to school classrooms with a staggered approach from next month.

While Bondi has shown itself to be one of the worst hot spots for coronavirus in NSW, it isn't where the most COVID-19 fines are being dealt out. 

Authorities have reached a major milestone in the repatriation of crew on the scandal-plagued Ruby Princess, with the first group set to fly home today.

But the impact of COVID-19 has been too great for Virgin Australia, with the airline going into voluntary administration this morning, leaving at least 15,000 jobs in limbo and Australia facing a future without a second airline.

 

It feels like a lifetime ago that Australia was shut down - but as coronavirus cases drop to almost zero, these measures could be first to be lifted.

A landmark Australian COVID-19 trial will not get to test the most promising therapy Remedsivir, as it can be revealed there is a worldwide shortage of the experimental treatment.

The number of Australians who report wearing face masks has quadrupled in just six weeks, new survey figures show.

Be warned! A massive $14 billion in retirement savings could be dishonestly accessed by Australians under the new scheme to help those in financial distress. And the ATO will be enforcing heft penalties.
 

 

