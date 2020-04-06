Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

NSW has sadly confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths this morning.

The men, aged 86 and 85, both died yesterday.

That brings the state's death toll to 18 and the national death toll to 37. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is now approaching 6000.

This news comes as the Mid North Coast Local Health District has also confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man from complications related to COVID-19.

Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive of the health district says the man had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 before being admitted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital where he passed away on Saturday.

"The Mid North Coast Local Health District offers its sincere condolences to the man's family and friends," Mr Dowrick said.

The Ruby Princess has berthed in Wollongong today, the same day a criminal investigation is set to begin into the ill-fated cruise ship.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller announced the investigation yesterday. It will include cruise line operator Carnival Australia.

Speaking on Today this morning, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said "heads have to roll" over the deadly fiasco.

"The Australian people will want answers to this. Heads have got to roll," she said.

There have been allegations of nutrition, hygiene products and medical care being denied to elderly Australians in quarantine inside a Perth hotel room.

Ulmarra resident John Leask says he and wife Di had been experiencing these inadequate conditions first-hand since disembarking the Vasco da Gama cruise ship in Fremantle last week.

"The oldies are not happy and emotionally are starting to breakdown," he said.

"There was screaming and yelling up the hallways (on Friday). Someone was having a major meltdown. This was followed by security telling him that he was breaking the law if he put a foot outside the door.



With Easter holidays underway, concrete barriers are to be placed across closed roads along the NSW-Queensland border after a weekend of breaches.

And Lennox residents are up in arms about around 50 4WDs parked on the beach at Lennox Head during coronavirus restrictions.

According to Cr Keith Williams, locals have identified these as mostly Queensland-plated vehicles.

"With Easter just around the corner, people are really fearful that large numbers of day-trippers from Queensland are going to be heading down for the long weekend.

"If this starts bringing cases into our area, we've also got to worry about how our hospital systems will cope."

Australian casual workers have had their hopes dashed after it was confirmed this morning that those who had been in a job for less than 12 months would not receive the JobKeeper payment.

Meanwhile the Queen has evoked the wartime spirit as she thanked Brits and the NHS for their tireless efforts fighting the virus and promised better times are ahead.

She urged millions in the UK and around the Commonwealth to remain "united and resolute" and that soon "better days will return".

Also in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Scott Morrison has received a surge of support for his leadership of the coronavirus pandemic and is now the most popular thing about the Australian government, according to a new poll.

While we're still allowed to venture to the grocery store, supermarket shoppers have grown accustomed to the sight of empty shelves and bare aisles over the past six weeks - particularly when on the hunt for toilet paper or a packet of pasta.

And according to Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci, panic buyers aren't showing any signs of slowing. In fact, they've now got their eye on a couple of new hot-ticket items.

And it's not just food for us that's flying off the shelves.

Australian pet owners have been panic buying items for their beloved animals as the coronavirus pandemic continues - and there are some new restrictions.

On a lighter note, in times of a crisis humanity has always turned to humour, and thousands of hilarious memes have begun circulating on social media making light of COVID-19.

