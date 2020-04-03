Coronavirus NSW: All you need to know today

NEW South Wales has recorded its 11th death as investigations into the link between coronavirus and cruise ships escalate.

Seven of the eight cruise ships off the NSW coast will depart in the next few days, with just the fate of the Ruby Princess left in limbo.

A woman 74, died in Albury after contracting the virus.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said two Carnival ships were leaving today, with five Royal Caribbean ships expected to depart on Sunday.

Mr Fuller would not confirm reports there were 250 crew members with coronavirus on the boat off Sydney's coast.

Earlier, the NSW Premier defended the state's handling of the Ruby Princess cruise liner, saying the ship's staff may have lied to local authorities.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said NSW Health acted in accordance with relevant protocols, but that as the situation began to deteriorate it became obvious those protocols had to change.

Long queues of traffic have formed on the southern Gold Coast after tough new border closures came into force overnight.

Vehicles are banked back about two kilometres across the border after police established a checkpoint on Griffith St between Coolangatta and Tweed Heads.

More than a dozen Coolangatta backstreets leading into Tweed Heads have been completely closed.

All vehicles with NSW plates are being stopped at the Griffith St checkpoint.

Across our regions, there have been three new cases in the mid north.

On a lighter note, what started as a fun video among staff, students and parents at a local high school has gone viral, with other schools taking up the latest social media dance challenge to spread some joy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the COVID-19 global pandemic disrupting almost every part of our regular lives, mental health experts are encouraging Australians to process the emotional toll.

Southern Cross University mental health expert Professor John Hurley said building resilience was particularly important during prolonged stressful events.

