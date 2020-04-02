Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says limits on public gatherings will be in place for 90 days, and hit out at people not obeying the rules.

Coronavirus cases have passed 5100 and the national death toll has risen to 23 after Victoria and Queensland announced two more victims this morning.

Meanwhile holidaymakers who plan to visit the Tweed for the Easter break have been warned to reconsider.

Tourists caught staying in accommodation for a holiday on the Tweed risk being fined $1000 according to senior police.

Tweed Byron Police Superintendent David Roptell said there would be boots on the ground to enforce the essential travel regulations.

"If you're travelling up here over the Easter period and intending on attending a motel, hotel or other accommodation for recreation purposes, it's not on," Supt Roptell said.

The thousands of stranded crew and passengers on cruise ships is turning into a diplomatic headache as the federal government tries to rescue Aussies while NSW bans the ships from coming ashore.

And in other news, construction sites in the state have been given special permission to operate across weekends and public holidays under new rules to bolster the industry through the pandemic crisis.

The new rules will allow construction operations to space their work out across more days to allow more social distancing. In other cases, the extended hours will simply allow more work to occur and more people to be hired.

In a move to keep worshippers supported and motivated, a Lismore church has joined other services in moving their masses online during the coronavirus pandemic.

A stranded German backpacker has found a silver lining to the coronavirus lockdown situation, heading for the Coffs Coast to sit out the pandemic.

"My family is worried about me and would love me to be back with them, but I feel good here and it feels like the right place to be right now."

As the coronavirus grips the nation, do you really understand the protocols? You've been through the process of getting tested and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 - what then? How will you be treated? How long will recovery take? Here's what to expect if you get the virus in NSW.

Half of the Australian population will get a flu vaccination - and some pharmacies have already run out - as doctors urge everyone to get a jab to free up hospital beds.

Up to 800,000 Australians are still overseas as coronavirus deaths surge and countries lockdown to slow its spread. Meanwhile, a worried mother has shared a heartbreaking photo of her teenage daughter after finishing a shift at Woolworths.

In her furious post, Debara urges people to think about the way they are behaving during the coronavirus crisis."Thank you to all the Freaking A' holes who thinks it's OK to abuse your Woolies staff to the point you break them... daily... multiple times a day... abusing them for things that they do not control... How freaking Un Australian," she said in the post.

And finally desks, cabinets, computer screens, bills, cleaning products and, yes, even toilet paper can be claimed back on tax for the millions of Australians forced to work from home. We've got the low-down on what you're entitled to.

EDITORS PICKS

Woolies slashes weekly specials due to virus

Today Show hosts clash with quarantined mum

News you need: 28 days of digital access for free