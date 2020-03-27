Menu
There are new cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW.
There are new cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW. Marc Stapelberg
BREAKDOWN: Coronavirus cases by LGAs on the Northern Rivers

27th Mar 2020 6:40 AM

NSW Health is keeping the community informed by breaking down COVID-19 cases into local government areas.

There are currently 22 confirmed coronavirus patients in Northern NSW.

LGA breakdown:

  • Tweed: 8
  • Byron: 5
  • Lismore: 1-4
  • Ballina: 1-4
  • Tenterfield: 1-4.

Richmond Valley and Kyogle LGAs are not on list.

All five of the region's newest confirmed patients are currently in home isolation, according to health district chief executive, Wayne Jones.

He said two of them had recently returned from overseas, while the source was being investigated for the others.

"The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case," he said.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

"If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly."

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.

