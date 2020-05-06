Official COVID-19 case numbers drop in Northern NSW

Hours will be expanded at the Byron Central Hospital fever clinic.

Hours will be expanded at the Byron Central Hospital fever clinic. Liana Turner

THERE are now 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the Northern NSW Local Health District, not 56 as originally thought.

Health district chief executive Wayne Jones confirmed that, as at 8pm on May 5, there had been a reduction of one case, after one case was excluded after further testing.

"It has now been three weeks (21 days) since the last recorded case," he said.

"Of these 55 cases, 46 are now recovered. One COVID-19 patient is being cared for in hospital, none in ICU."

NNSWLHD cases by likely source of infection:

Overseas or interstate acquired: 52

Contact of a confirmed case or in a known cluster: 2

Contact not identified: 1.

Expanded hours for Byron Central Hospital fever clinic

Due to high demand for testing at the Byron Central Hospital fever clinic, we have now extended the opening hours to be 9am to 5pm daily.

There is no need to make an appointment.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms, however mild, is encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

Other hospital-based testing clinics are located at The Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and Grafton Base Hospital.