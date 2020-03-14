Menu
This Sunday’s Carboot Market has been cancelled to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Coronavirus cancels carboot market

Holly Cormack
14th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
IN response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak being declared a pandemic, Lismore’s carboot market has officially been cancelled this weekend.

Organisers took to Facebook to apologise to buyers and sellers from across the Northern Rivers, saying “so sorry folks, especially to the many stallholders reliant on the market for income.”

“We all have to play our part to contain this thing.”

The cancellation came just hours after the theme of this Sunday’s Charity of the Day – “Bee the Change” – was announced.

This is the second time in 32 years that the market has been cancelled. The market was also called off in 2017 after the Lismore Shopping Square carpark became flooded.

The carboot market or ‘Booty’, which takes place on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of every month, features more than 200 market stalls – selling everything from fresh food and coffee, to clothes, antiques, books, and furniture.

The next carboot market is scheduled for April 5.

Lismore Shopping Square will be open and trading as usual.

Lismore Northern Star

