Coronavirus ‘anxiety’ could delay coroner’s inquest at Ballina

A NSW Coroner has warned the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) could delay a sitting inquest into the death of Carley Metcalfe, who was found dead in Brunswick River in 2017.

Carley, 41, was found dead on November 29, 2017 on the banks the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby, three weeks after she was reported missing by her parents to police.

Magistrate Teresa O’Sullivan told the inquest in Ballina on Wednesday she knew there was “a lot of anxiety because of COVID-19”.

“It’s affecting everyone, it’s absolutely affecting the courts in NSW and how we’re running things,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“I know there are people anxious in this courtroom because it’s difficult to maintain the 1.5m distancing.”

Ms O’Sullivan said she couldn’t confirm if the inquest would go ahead but adjourned the matter to 10am Thursday.

“I’m really aware that (Carley’s parents) are desperate for this inquest to finish this week and that’ is my wish as well,” she said.

“But it’s out of my hands if the situation gets worse.

“I can’t guarantee we’ll finish this inquest this week, but I hope we can.”

Ms O’Sullivan urged anyone who wasn’t required to be present for certain parts of the inquest to stay away.

“We’re in a small room but things are evolving quickly,” she said.

“If there is anyone who doesn’t need to be here, it would be advised that you’re not in here so we can adhere to social distancing.

“I thank everyone for their patience and co-operation.

“It’s such a difficult time to be doing this, I know all you can think about is Carley.”

The inquest is adjourned to 10am Thursday in Ballina Court.