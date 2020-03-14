Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LETTER has begun circulating on social media claiming Bundaberg has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

It claims the case is a Bundaberg woman who recently returned from Indonesia and is an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The letter claims the Bundaberg Oral Health Service has been closed for 14 days as a precaution and contact tracing is well underway.

The letter is claimed to be from the Acting Executive Director of Acute Hospital and Community Services.

The NewsMail has made inquiries with the relevant departments to confirm the reports, but has not received confirmation at this stage.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
bundaberg bundaberg hospital coronavirus covid-19 novel coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

        premium_icon VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

        News Police allegedly found 4000 MDMA pills, 12 hydroponic cannabis plants, two rifles, three pistols, firearm parts and ammunition, a crossbow, and a large safe.

        Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        premium_icon Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        News Experts divided over whether to go ahead or to postpone events

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street

        Coronavirus cancels carboot market

        premium_icon Coronavirus cancels carboot market

        News LISMORE’S bimonthly carboot market has been cancelled this weekend due to...