Cornflakes not on the Christmas list

NOT NICE: Byron Bay’s beaches and others in the shire continue to be plagued by unwelcome cornflake weed.

DEAR Santa: Forget all the fishing gear, just bring some rain.

Not heaps at once, just a little every night with cool, sunny days until things green up again. Oh, all right, just bring what you have and we'll be grateful.

Surf and lower estuary fishing has been plagued for weeks now by huge rafts of the dreaded cornflake weed.

Even old hands have to go a long way back to remember seeing it as widespread along the beaches and the estuary foreshores from Byron to Evans Head.

It's impossible to fish in the heaviest patches. The fish seem to avoid it and there's always the potential for all those mushed-up leaves, only a couple of cells thick, to clog the cooling system of an outboard motor.

Other than that, and having to extract a kilo of the stuff from your boardies every time you go for a swim, apparently cornflake weed isn't as nasty as some of the other marine algae can be.

Marine algae experts say this global temperate species Colpomenia sinuosa is elsewhere named "the oyster thief" because of its habit of overgrowing and choking oysters.

It is one of several bubble-like seaweeds that attaches to rocks and larger algae or seagrasses in intertidal to shallow subtidal zones with slow to moderate water movement.

According to blueecosystems.com, C. sinuosa has been observed reproducing, especially during spring.

"Following photosynthetic activity, the body of the alga fills with gas, enabling it to float. The alga, as it disconnects from the substrate, possesses a low specific weight, and this probably provides a good distribution mechanism, although many individuals float ashore and dehydrate."

It can be used as human food, as a raw salad vegetable or blanched and then prepared into a salad, as animal feed and is a good source of phenols, vitamins, folic acid and amino acids.

It is also used as a fertiliser and as an indicator of metal pollution and shows promise in the pharmaceutical industry.

NSW DPI allows persons without a permit to remove up to 20kg a day of dead, unattached, drift seaweed (wrack) from beaches or the intertidal zone for personal use such as compost or fertiliser.

Collecting is forbidden in marine parks, aquatic reserves, nature reserves or marine protected areas.

But can it go away now? Please?

No word on carp

THERE'S no word on the current state of the National Carp Control Plan, which was to be submitted to the government before Christmas.

Jamie Allnutt, who took over from original plan co-ordinator Matt Barwick, back in October said the NCCP was on track to make a recommendation and he was not expecting another extension.

A draft plan, which includes research from 19 projects, was presented to a scientific advisory panel last month but its contents were confidential.

Although the release of the carp herpes virus faces opposition in many quarters, researchers at the University of Adelaide have decided that in many Australian inland waterways, risks to water quality would be minimal in many areas and manageable in others.

"If the carp virus is released to control carp," said principal investigator Justin Brooks, "the ecosystem will need to cope with a surge in the number of dead carp, an increased demand for dissolved oxygen and the presence of more nutrients.

"This work has shown the impacts on water quality would be minimal in many waterways where there is good flow and mixing, and manageable where the flow is slower."

The study's models show that areas with good flow, depth and cooler waters would likely cope best, whereas shallower waters with low or no flow and warmer temperatures are more likely to experience water quality impacts.

The main threats to water quality included a reduction in the concentration of oxygen and the possibility of algal blooms. The first is due to the oxygen consumption of organisms working to decompose dead carp, whereas the second is a result of an increase of nutrients present in the water as dead carp break down.

The research means that management of carp carcasses can focus on the higher risk sites which have still water and higher temperatures.

Friendlier six-packs

THE Florida-based Saltwater Brewery has created edible six-pack rings that feed, rather than kill, marine life to offset the damage being done by plastic pollution, Fishing World magazine reports.

The rings are created from beer by-products during the brewing process, such as barley and wheat, and are reportedly completely safe for humans and fish to eat.

The invention is also biodegradable and compostable.