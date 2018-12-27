Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Victorian family distraught over loss of blind lamb Nana

by Olivia Reed
27th Dec 2018 8:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEAN and Nate Carter are heartbroken this Christmas after their beloved blind lamb was stolen from the front yard of their Corio property in Victoria.

The siblings, aged five and three, started caring for Nana the lamb a few weeks ago after their mother, Kiara Stanley, adopted the lamb, which is missing its eyeballs, from a shed where she was shearing.

"We took her in because we didn't want her to get eaten by foxes," Ms Stanley said.

"Now we're really worried about what's happened to her."

A Corio family is calling for the return of a blind lamb stolen from their front yard prior to Christmas.
A Corio family is calling for the return of a blind lamb stolen from their front yard prior to Christmas.

The family quickly fell in love with her quirky nature and are missing her terribly.

"We used to call her name and she'd come up to us," she said.

"She was blind, so she'd just wander around and around in circles.

A blind lamb named Nana has been stolen from the front of a Corio property, leaving two brothers devastated that they've lost their pet. Nate, 3, and Dean, 5, would love their pet lamb back. Picture: Mark Wilson
A blind lamb named Nana has been stolen from the front of a Corio property, leaving two brothers devastated that they've lost their pet. Nate, 3, and Dean, 5, would love their pet lamb back. Picture: Mark Wilson

"She wouldn't have even seen the person who took her coming."

Ms Stanley said she had recently found the lamb a forever home on a hobby farm with other pet sheep and was sad Nana would not get to go.

"I just want to know if she's OK," she said.

"I hope whoever took her was a nice person and they've taken her to a good home."

More Stories

blind lamb editors picks pets theft

Top Stories

    1.5 hour traffic delays as highway bottlenecks

    1.5 hour traffic delays as highway bottlenecks

    News PLAN your journey around these predicted peak travel times as motorists experience "very heavy traffic”.

    Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

    Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

    News A Lennox Head man is in a serious, but stable condition in hospital

    Beaches close as sharks spotted close to shore

    Beaches close as sharks spotted close to shore

    Environment Aerial surveillance has spotted sharks close to shore

    PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

    News See all the photos from the races this year

    Local Partners