New NRL blow as Corey Norman video leaked

Corey Norman is under fire at the Dragons before he has even played a game.

The NRL has been plunged into yet another seedy off-field scandal after a video was widely circulated on social media showing St George Illawarra recruit Corey Norman partying with an elderly man who appears to snort a line of white powder as the star laughs.

The footage, which was leaked by rogue Facebook page NRL Memes, shows Norman egging on the man, who snorts the substance with a rolled up banknote in a luxury north shore residence with views of the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Corey Norman appears in the video.

It comes just days after two sex tapes emerged of Canterbury recruit Dylan Napa in what has been a horror off season for the NRL plagued by bad player behaviour.

"Tell the youngbloods … get it baby, get it," Norman tells the older man, who snorts the white substance ̶off a plate.

A second high-profile footballer and another man are also seen laughing on a couch in the footage.

It is believed the video is at least two years old but was widely viewed on social media after NRL Memes uploaded it and wrote: "Corey Norman is in a world of trouble, encouraging what appears to be an elder relative to show the younger generation of people how to do an unknown substance".

It is understood Norman, now 27, was sanctioned two years ago when playing for Parramatta by the NRL when a "more explicit" video of a woman being licked on her stomach emerged.

During that process the NRL was made aware of the video showing Norman with the man snorting the powder.

The sanction, which was a "sizeable" fine, applied to both videos.

It was reported in 2016 the two videos were being offered for sale in an extortion attempt.

The Dragons said in a statement the team was aware of the video and contacted the NRL Integrity Unit on Monday afternoon.

The Dragons said in a statement the team was aware of the video and contacted the NRL Integrity Unit.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a video circulating on social media of Corey Norman from several years ago," the club said.

"The Dragons informed the NRL Integrity Unit on Monday afternoon. The Integrity Unit have since confirmed they have previously been made aware of the footage and dealt with it accordingly at the time.

"The club will make no further comment."

Meanwhile, NRL Memes threatened to upload another sex tape of Roosters Napa after two earlier videos emerged.

"10,000 likes on this post and 300,000 total page likes and we'll release Big Papa Napa part 2. Yes, we have a second video - Get tagging and liking," the post read.

Napa has contacted police over the leaking of the videos, one of which shows him having sex with a woman.

Aa man snorts a white substance.