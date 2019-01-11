Corey made last year one to remember with NDIS help

RIGHT FOOT FORWARD: Corey and Tanya Hebbard celebrate the strides Corey made in 2018.

RIGHT FOOT FORWARD: Corey and Tanya Hebbard celebrate the strides Corey made in 2018. Contributed

FOR fifteen-year-old Corey Hebbard this week has been one of great success, not only celebrating his birthday, but also 12 months of personal development.

Corey lives with autism spectrum disorder, a condition which impacts his development and social skills and affects one in every 150 Australians.

When Corey accessed the NDIS for the first time in 2018, it set him on a path which has seen him strike out into the community on his own, manage his emotions at school and relate to others.

He finished the school year without a single suspension and capped it off by going Christmas shopping on public transport without supervision; both first-time achievements.

He said getting into the community and checking out the latest technology were some of his favourite things to do since joining the NDIS.

"It makes me feel really good. I feel like one of them (the community)," he said.

"My first time using public transport was a bit hard. But I've got a lot better at it and now I feel confident to do it."

With some of the techniques learned in therapy, Corey has been able to engage with school much more positively as well.

"I'm actually able to listen to the teacher and what they've got to say a lot more," he said.

Corey's mother, Tanya, said she had seen great change in her son and learned more about his thought processes through her exposure to the NDIS.

"I work at Bundaberg Special School, so I work with children all the time, but it's nice to learn something about my son that I can take to work as well," she said.

"I learned so much about Corey this year, about how he needs to find his space in the world.

NDIS participants work toward goals using a personalised NDIS plan, which is typically reviewed every 12 months. In the Bundaberg region, the Local Area Coordinator for NDIS participants is IWC.

"I don't know what I would have done without them," Ms Hebbard said.

For more on NDIS support, phone IWC's LAC team on 1300 492 492.