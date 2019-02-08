King-sized motivation for Sydney

Bogut has been brilliant — but has he been the best?

Attention Sydney Kings - here is some added motivation for you to defy the doubters and win this season's championship.

NBL commentator and former league MVP Corey "Homicide" Williams doesn't think the Kings can beat Melbourne or Perth to claim the title.

But if you do, Homicide Williams has promised to wear an "Andrew Bogut is the best big man" T-shirt to Sydney's championship celebrations.

For this to happen, the Kings must lift the trophy at season's end.

At this stage, Homicide Williams believes this is an unrealistic goal for Sydney because marquee man Andrew Bogut is yet to dominate United's Josh Boone and Wildcats star Angus Brandt.

Bogut has been brilliant — but has he been the best? (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"Yet Bogut has dominated every other big in the league," Homicide Williams told The Daily Telegraph.

"But to win a championship - who does he have to go through - the two teams he can't dominate. He hasn't proven it - not yet.

"Bogut has been that difference maker against the other teams but he has not proved that against Melbourne United. That is why Sydney is 0-3 against United this season.

"But I will wear a T-shirt saying, 'Bogut is the best big man', if he proves me wrong.

"I will also completely shut up with all this challenging Bogut stuff if he proves me wrong.

"But I know that isn't going to happen."

“Homicide” Williams stands by his big man call. (Zak Simmonds)

Williams says Melbourne have mentally got the Kings covered following their 10 straight wins dating back to November, 2016. He believes Sydney can't be taken seriously this season until they beat United.

"It's like the Kings are little brother playing against big brother," he said.

"I don't care how close it gets - big brother is still beating up on little brother. Mentally Melbourne has the advantage over Sydney.

"The Kings gave their best game against United in Sydney before Christmas. They were up by double digits but they lost.

"They lost in Melbourne because Kevin Lisch missed the layup and Mitch McCarron got the tip-in.

"These are little things that matter when you are talking about two awesome teams. How can Sydney beat Melbourne if they are 03?

"This isn't just me saying, yeah I talk loud and I'm passionate - these are facts."

The battle between Randle and Ware is another one to watch. (Michael Klein)

Williams can't wait to watch the battle of the guards on Friday night between Sydney's Jerome Randle and Melbourne's Casper Ware.

Randle and Ware delivered went toe-to-toe in a classic confrontation in round seven when United claimed a thrilling 84-82 victory.

Williams says Randle needs to win a championship to be in the same point guard league as Ware and Perth's Bryce Cotton.

"And Jerome knows that," he said.

"He is a great player and has been killing this league ever since he set foot in Australia but the two guys in front of him have won championships.

"So you can't be considered elite if you don't have a championship. Jerome needs this championship more than anybody else."

