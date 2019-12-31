Corbett clinches V8 Dirt Modified title at Christmas Cup

MOTOR SPORTS : Speedway season is upon us as Graftonites witnessed some top shelf action at the annual Christmas Cup on Saturday.

Headlining the night, the V8 Dirt Modified competitors posted some blistering laps but it was front runner Dale Corbett who edged Christopher Polsen and brother, Chris Corbett to the crown.

The RSA Street Stockers ripped in on a track that had received some much needed rain and Steve Hall came away with the chocolates ahead of Eddie Mackney and Adam Grill.

The RSA Junior Sedans were a highlight with Joshua Weir and Jaiden Santin battling it out for top spot as speedster Kailee Rose came through for third spot.

Racers will return for more action in Grafton on Saturday night.