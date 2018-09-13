Aussie first to see reef replanted
CORAL Crusaders are reaching out for help to regrow degraded reefs off Fitzroy Island.
The campaign has been launched to expand an Australian-first program on the Great Barrier Reef that helps accelerate the recovery of high-value reefs damaged by coral bleaching.
The not-for-profit Reef Restoration Foundation, founded by local sparky Gary McKenna, established Australia's first ocean-based coral nursery and successfully completed the inaugural cycle of harvesting, growing and planting coral at Fitzroy Island to be replanted nearby.
Reef Restoration Foundation's goal is to grow 25,000 new corals on the Great Barrier Reef by 2021.
A $50 donation will help "Care for Coral", $500 will "Build a Branch and for $10,000 you can help "Tend a Tree".