Irish ‘sparky’ Gary McKenna and his eight-year-old son Khai launch the Coral Crusaders campaign to expand Australia’s first ocean-based nurseries on the Great Barrier Reef through the adoption of coral. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Environment

Aussie first to see reef replanted

by Peter Carruthers
13th Sep 2018 6:00 AM
CORAL Crusaders are reaching out for help to regrow degraded reefs off Fitzroy Island.

The campaign has been launched to expand an Australian-first program on the Great Barrier Reef that helps accelerate the recovery of high-value reefs damaged by coral bleaching.

The not-for-profit Reef Restoration Foundation, founded by local sparky Gary McKenna, established Australia's first ocean-based coral nursery and successfully completed the inaugural cycle of harvesting, growing and planting coral at Fitzroy Island to be replanted nearby.

Eight-year-old son Khai and his father Gary McKenna have launch the Coral Crusaders campaign to expand Australia’s first ocean-based nurseries on the Great Barrier Reef through the adoption of coral. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Reef Restoration Foundation's goal is to grow 25,000 new corals on the Great Barrier Reef by 2021.

A $50 donation will help "Care for Coral", $500 will "Build a Branch and for $10,000 you can help "Tend a Tree".

