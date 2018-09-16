Coraki too good in hockey grand final

MEMORABLE MOMENT: The Coraki team after their 4-1 win over Northern Star in the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final.

MEMORABLE MOMENT: The Coraki team after their 4-1 win over Northern Star in the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final. Shez Napper

CORAKI was fast, accurate and unrelenting in defeating East Lismore 4-1 in the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final, securing their third premiership in five years.

Eight penalty corners for Coraki and two for Easts is a reflection of the dominance.

Easts had their moments on Saturday and forced the opening penalty corner in the first few minutes but were unable to convert.

Coraki's first came 17 minutes in and the second two minutes later but neither were converted due to fine goalkeeping by Luke Kelson.

Coraki's third penalty corner 24 minutes into the game resulted in a penalty stroke and Matt Scurr made no mistake with a hard, low flick into the backboard.

Easts lifted and made plenty of inroads but were unable to capitalise so they went to the break trailing by a single goal.

Seven minutes into the second half Coraki doubled the lead when player of the match Bailey Powell smashed the ball into the net following a number of rebounds from a penalty corner.

Isaac Layton halved the deficit 12 minutes into the half with a solo effort and good shot.

Down 2-1, Easts lifted and put plenty of pressure on the defending premiers.

With 20 minutes left, Coraki made it 3-1 when Alex Powell converted with a flick from another penalty corner.

Easts then got on top for a period, showing a good level of fitness, but Coraki kept coming and with 14 minutes remaining Scurr from midfield found Bailey Powell high and unmarked.

Powell made more ground and positioned himself in front of goal for Scurr to return the ball to him and score Coraki's fourth.

East Lismore's best were the Layton brothers, Kelso, Matt and Marcus Currie.

For Coraki, Bailey and Alex Powell, Matt Scurr, Zach Clark and Ethan White stood out.