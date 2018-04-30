Menu
STICKING AT IT: Coraki's Cory Thomas, left, controls the ball during the game against Grafton Royals at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday. Shez Napper
Sport

Coraki, Star start with solid wins

by Wendy Trudgeon
30th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

CORAKI and Northern Star came away with solid wins in the opening games of Premier League men's hockey involving Far North Coast and Grafton clubs.

The Mid-Richmond team defeated Royals 2-1 while Star accounted for Barbarians 3-1 after leading 1-0 at half-time.

Alex Powell opened the scoring for Coraki when a drag-flick shot off a penalty corner dribbled over the line.

It only just got past Royals goalkeeper Joshua Rose's valiant attempt to save.

Cory Thomas, Simon Brown, Harley Brown and Matt Scurr had solid games for Coraki while Jackson Gwynne made several vital saves in goal.

Powell scored Coraki's second by converting a penalty corner with a hard shot just inside the left upright.

Royals' Kane Hancock converted a penalty stroke mid-way through the second half to halve the deficit but they were unable to find another.

The Grafton team's best players were Matthew Lobsey, Harrison Smith and Jack Hancock.

In the other game, Mark Harris opened the scoring for Star mid-way through the first half with a high flick past the Barbarians goalkeeper, Dean Broomball.

Reece Gaddes, a NSW State Under-21 player, scored for Barbarians in the second half.

Thomas Vantaggiato added a second for Star with a hard shot from a penalty corner and Harris scored the third.

Their best were Adam Grill and Lincoln Appleton, well supported by James Harmon and Jamie Brown.

For Barbarians, Broomhall had a busy but rewarding game in goal and Under-15 state representatives Riley Powell and Tyler Gaddes set up many attacking runs.

In A-grade women's hockey on Saturday, Ballina lost to the Kingscliff Crabs 3-0; Northern Star went down to Casuarina 3-2 at Murwillumbah; and Waratah Falcons returned to their attacking best, completely outplaying Glee 6-0.

The East Lismore v Mullumbimby Suns was not played due to heavy rain.

Lismore Northern Star

