Coraki product wins Australian hockey gold medal

NSW celebrates after winning the men's gold medal game at the Australian Under-21 hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CORAKI product Tom Brown overcame a hamstring injury to play in the winning New South Wales team at the Australian Under-21 hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Brown missed the semi-final and quarter-final before taking his place in the final when NSW had a 2-1 win against Victoria to finish the tournament undefeated today.

NSW coach and former Kookaburras captain and Olympic Games gold medallist Brent Livermore was full of praise for Brown.

"The poor guy was lucky to get himself right for the final and we worked pretty hard around the clock to get him right,” Livermore said.

"He tore it again in the last 10 minutes of the final, he showed a lot of resilience and heart to stay out there for as long as he did.

"He wanted to play in front of his home crowd and it's great for us to be able to do that for him.

"I think we left a few goals out there but it was a pretty gutsy effort by both teams in the final.

"We knew we had the cattle to win it and everyone stepped up, the boys have put in a lot of hard work.

"We had a great week here, the community really embraced us and its memories for a lifetime for this team now.”

NSW were made to work for it and were behind at the end of the first quarter when Craig Marais found the net for Victoria.

Sam Gray scored the equaliser in the 27th minute before NSW's second goal to Ky Willott in the third quarter.

Victoria came out hard in the fourth quarter and NSW goal keeper Rob Maclennan had to work overtime to keep them out.

Brown was brave around the field and only came off late in the game.

"It's unreal, when I heard the announcement six months ago that the tournament was here it gave me the drive to train harder and want it more,” he said.

"Having family watching and winning it with my mates against a good team, you just can't beat it.

"Going through undefeated is a job in itself and it's something I'll never forget.

"The support we have from the coaching staff is first class and they do everything they can for the team.”

Brown now lives in Sydney where his part of NSW Hockey talent programs.

In other games, Tom Harive bagged a double when Western Australia had a 4-0 win over South Australia to claim the bronze medal.