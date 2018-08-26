Menu
RIGHT: Action from the game at Ballina in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey, from left, Dylan Stone (Ballina), goalkeeper Michael Lock (Northern Star), Toby Cronin (Ballina) and umpire Ethan White. Cronin scored Ballina's first goal. Shez Napper
Hockey

Coraki, Northern Star tone up for finals with solid wins

by Clint Mallett
26th Aug 2018 3:47 PM

CORAKI defeated East Lismore 3-1 while Northern Star gutsed out a 4-2 win over Ballina in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey.

Coraki scored after only eight minutes when Bailey Powell capitalised on some good build-up and a pass from Matt Scurr.

Hayden Scurr continued the dominant start almost immediately with a back-stick shot to double the lead.

Easts rallied and started to make inroads, with the early pace frantic and neither side taking a backward step.

Easts started the stronger in the second half and closed the gap 14 minutes in when Grant Smith deflected a solid shot past Coraki goalkeeper Jackson Gwynne.

Isaac Layton looked set to equalise in a one-on-one but was denied by brilliant defence from Ethan White.

With six minutes to go Bailey Powell scored his second, converting a penalty corner with a high flick that left Kelso in goals no chance.

Ballina started the better against Star, forcing two penalty corners early without converting.

Twelve minutes Star had consecutive corners and Ryan McGuiness converted the second of them to give Star the lead.

Three minutes later Matt Frost scored Star's second after a defensive lapse by the seasiders.

Ballina picked up their game and Toby Cronin scored off a Cameron Palmer pass five minutes before half-time.

They levelled five minutes into the second half with a back-stick shot from Sam Davis.

Both sides had their chances and Richard Lawrence in goals for Ballina was excellent, defending shot after shot.

But 12 minutes from the end Matt Frost got one past him for Star to regain the lead.

Ballina finished the game after their goalkeeper went off injured and Tom Vantaggiato scored in the final minutes to make it 4-2.

