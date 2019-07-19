Menu
A Coraki man will soon be sentenced over a spending spree with stolen bank cards.
Crime

Man's stolen bank card spending spree at Ballina, Lismore

Liana Turner
by
19th Jul 2019
A CORAKI man who embarked on a spending spree with stolen bank cards is expected to be sentenced this week.

Kelvin Fing was not required to appear when his case went before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

His solicitor, Crystal Triggs, told the court a sentencing assessment report had been prepared and the 25-year-old had been accepted into a residential rehabilitation program.

He'd earlier entered guilty pleas to a host of charges, mostly that of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

The fraudulent tap-and-go purchases he made included ten transactions on January 16 last year at Alstonville and Ballina businesses, including supermarkets, two service stations, three purchases at a bottle shop and a $5.49 spend at Red Rooster.

On December 31, 2016, he used a bank card belonging to another man to buy a ten pack of Jim Beam and a packet of cigarettes from two Lismore Square businesses.

According to court documents, the owner of that card was shopping in the centre when he took a phone call from a friend and placed his wallet down beside him.

He later went to pay for his shopping and realised his wallet wasn't with him.

By the time he went to Lismore Police Station to report it missing, his card had been used three times.

CCTV later revealed this was twice by Fing and once by an "unknown female", to a tune of almost $120.

Fing's earlier spending spree totalled more than $500.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to Friday, when Fing's expected to also be sentenced on charges of drug possession and goods in custody charge that related to a stolen pushbike.

