Coraki man busted with illegal guns, ammo, stun device

A CORAKI man has pleaded guilty to possessing a range of firearms and other prohibited weapons.

David John Thomas, 41, was arrested on June 9 when Richmond Police District officers raided his Union St home in Coraki.

Officers executed a search warrant, and allegedly seized four firearms, ammunition, an extendable baton, an electronic stun device and cannabis during the search.

Thomas was arrested and charged with 14 offences, including possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm, not keeping a firearm safe and possessing unauthorised firearm.

He entered guilty pleas to 11 of those charges in the Lismore Local Court last week.

But Thomas, who remains on bail, also pleaded not guilty to possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm, possessing an unregistered firearm and not safely storing a prohibited firearm.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on July 23 for further mention.