Coraki man faces court over firearm, drug possession

Firearms allegedly seized from a Coraki home on June 9.

A CORAKI man allegedly caught with a range of firearms and other prohibited weapons has been released on bail.

David Thomas, 41, was arrested on June 9 when Richmond Police District officers raided his Union St home in Coraki.

They executed a search warrant, and allegedly seized four firearms, ammunition, an extendible baton, an electronic stun device and cannabis during the search.

Mr Thomas was arrested and charged with 13 offences, including possess prohibited weapon, possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess unauthorised firearm, cultivate prohibited plant, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on June 10 and was granted conditional bail.

The matter was adjourned until June 22, when Mr Thomas is expected to appear before Lismore Local Court.