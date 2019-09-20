Coraki hockey team 'the best yet'
A STACKED Coraki will take on Tweed team Waratahs in the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final tomorrow.
Coraki is aiming for a second straight premiership and coach Zac Clark believes they have the personnel to do it.
"Most of our team have played state level as juniors and we're a pretty red-hot side,” Clark said.
"I've played A-grade for a decade and this team would be one of the best we've had.”
"It's great to have so many talented kids in one team and most of them have played together at the club all the way through.
"We have Harley Brown, Marshall Brown, Tyler Gaddes and Jackson Gwynne all playing well.”
The team also includes Bailey Powell, Mitchell Scotcher and Matt Scurr, who were a big part of the premiership win last season.
Clark has been on the sidelines with a broken leg since July and said getting past Waratahs goalkeeper Zac Grace would be their biggest challenge.
"He's probably their best player and he could make a massive difference,” Clark said.
"They're a bit of an unknown and they will try to slow us down by turning it into a bit of a grind.
"We've kept changing throughout the year; Jackson has really stepped up and Harley Brown has come into his own this season.
"He's moved from striker to right-back and with his speed he's given us another attacking option.”
The game at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, will start at 4.50pm.
PREMIERS
FNC A-grade men's major premiers:
2018 Coraki
2017 Northern Star
2016 Coraki
2015 Northern Star
2014 Coraki
2013 Northern Star
2012 Northern Star
2011 Coraki
2010 Northern Star
2009 Northern Star
2008 Northern Star
2007 Northern Star
2006 East Lismore
2005 Ballina
2004 Ballina
2003 Ballina
2002 Ballina
2001 Coraki
2000 East Lismore / Coraki
1999 East Lismore
1998 Ballina
1997 Coraki
1996 Coraki