Coraki health service officially opened

EVER since the Coraki-Campbell Hospital was closed after a severe storm, the Coraki community has been fighting for its own health services.

Yesterday the long battle was rewarded with the official opening of the $4 million Coraki Campbell HealthOne facility.

Coraki resident Norma Thomas cuts the cake for the new health facility. Samantha Elley

Community members, along with members of the emergency services and officials, turned out to witness the opening and take a tour of the facility.

Long time resident Margaret Williams, who had been 50 years on the previous hospital's auxilliary, was asked specifically by NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard to unveil the plaque.

Coraki Hospital committee member George Thompson declared the facility open, as the the curtain was drawn.

Finally, there was the fun part with the cutting of the cake done by former Richmond Valley councillor and postal contractor Norma Thomas.

"The community and clinicians came together to plan and deliver a wonderful health facility with improved services which will benefit thousands of people,” Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"Families no longer have to travel great distance to access a variety of allied health services including speech pathology and physiotherapy as it's all under the one roof.”

It has been open to the community since May and is also delivering counselling services, community nursing, women's health and dental clinics, to name a few.

Mr Hazzard said the service would be here for a long time to come, being the focal point of the community.

"We are looking for GPs to come and work here,” he said.

"Now that the infrastructure is here, we are hoping the GPs will come too.”

Mr Hazzard said money for the facility came from $550 million the state government were spending in regional areas for health.