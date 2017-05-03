Coraki goes medical

OPEN: Richmond Clarence Health Service general manager Lynne Weir, Bob Morris of Coraki, Verla and Gordon Delaforce of Casino, Coraki pharmacists Kara and James Smith, Nuring Unit Manager Josh Collins and (fake) patient Rod Hatcher from Evans Head at the new HealthOne.

A HUNDRED people went for a peek at the open day of the new $4million medical facility in Coraki.

Called the Coraki Campbell HealthOne, the facility will house physiotherapy, oral health, medical specialist consulting and community health services.

The rooms are flooded with light and visitors on the day were impressed with the facilities.

The HealthOne has been operational for two weeks, nursing unit manager Josh Collins said.

"As a community health service, HealthOne offers ease of access and is close to families,” Mr Collins said.

Richmond Clarence Health Services general manager Lynne Weir said they could provide lots of medical services under one roof.

"The building is purpose built so it flows better,” she said.

Despite the modern interior and bright light, it is difficult to ignore the looming red brick old Coraki Hospital across the road.

Damaged in a storm many years ago, a spokesperson said it "there was too much damage and it was too expensive to fix”.