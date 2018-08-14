Coraki claims the hockey crown

WINNERS:The Coraki men's hockey team who took out the combined Far North Coast and Grafton Premier League competition on Sunday.

CORAKI won the first piece of silverware of the season after a 2-1 win over Northern Star in the final of the Far North Coast/Grafton Premier League hockey competition.

They advanced to the final after a convincing 8-2 win over the Grafton Royals at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah on Saturday.

Northern Star won the minor semi-final 5-0 against the Grafton Royals at Grafton before the final at Goonellbah on Sunday.

They played a fast and fiery match with first card delivered within the first five minutes.

Coraki were the better side early but Thomas Vantaggiato found the back of the net with a solid direct hit off the first penalty corner of the match for Star to take a 1-0.

Coraki recovered and the match settled with end-to-end play at pace.

There were few if any opportunities for either side as both sets of defence were outstanding.

In the closing stages of the first half, frustration was creeping in as neither side could make inroads. Coraki forced its first penalty corner in the final seven minutes of the half.

A consecutive corner followed but they could not convert either.

In the second section it was more of the same fast and furious, with Coraki converting their second penalty corner with Ethan White flick.

Luca Brown was making plenty of ground for Coraki with some quality runs only to be diffused time and time again by Star's defence.

Corey Thomas was brilliant in his role in deep defence. With 13 minutes to go Coraki converted a well worked penalty corner with Zack Clark getting the final touch to take the lead for the first time in the match.

Star lifted after that corner and really put some pressure back on Coraki but the Mid Richmond men withstood and returned the effort.

Ryan McGuiness and Mark Harris were outstanding for Star and did all they could to keep them in the game. Ethan White, Luca Brown and Alex Powell were Coraki's best.

The game was umpired by Brett Crawford from Ballina and Adam Kernes, an International umpire who was invited by the FNC Umpiring Committee to umpire games here this weekend.