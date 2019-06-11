Coraki boy heads to Spain to play hockey

COMMITTED: Coraki's Tom Brown playing for a Sydney team before being called to play in a tournament in Spain.

TOM BROWN comes from a family of hockey players in Coraki.

His brother Sam and sister Georgia both play and his parents played when they were younger too.

But Tom has the ambition to go far in the sport.

He was called up to play for the Under 21 Australian Burras team at the Nations Invitational Tournament in Spain.

"When the team was announced, Tom was first reserve,” his parents said.

"Then a player was injured and he left for Spain on Saturday.”

Tom has been playing hockey since he was four years old.

"He left us at 17 and did year 12 in Sydney and lived with my sister so he could go to the NSW Institute of Sport,” his parents said.

Tom is studying sports science at university while he plays hockey for Ryde Hunters Hill District Hockey Club.

The 20 year old is a defending mid fielder and is both humble and determined, his parents said.

"Tom has always had the drive,” they said.

"He's always wanted to play for Australia.”

"He sets himself realistic goals. We take our hat off to the boy.”